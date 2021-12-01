Fugitive arrested in New York after 3-year investigation

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive Monday in New York state on several felonies following a three-year investigation.
Brock Mardis, now 35, was last seen in western Kentucky on Aug. 14, 2018, when Marshall County Deputy Barry Howell saw him driving down Fifth Street in Benton. Aware of arrest warrants issued for Mardis that day, Howell followed him and tried to pull him over. Authorities said those warrants charged Mardis with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Mardis — a Marshall County native then living in Murray — pulled his black Mercedes into a Walmart parking lot and appeared to be cooperative, but as Howell left his car, Mardis took off through the parking lot past Murphy’s gas station, authorities said.
Howell was joined by several officers in the pursuit. Mardis drove to Oak Level Road, then down other roads before reaching Mayfield Highway, according to a news release.
“He was out of my sight before I got to the 641 bypass,” Howell was quoted as saying by the Marshall County Tribune-Courier, The Sun’s sister publication.
Howell said he was driving 125 mph, and estimated Mardis was going 140 to 150 mph, leaving Howell behind, authorities said.
Soon after that, Capt. Stephen Sanderson of the Benton Police Department saw a dust trail on Vanzora Road and followed it, finding Mardis’ abandoned car. Officers said they believed Mardis ditched the vehicle because the gas light was on.
That was the last contact that local law enforcement had with Mardis before this week.
During the investigation, law enforcement was made aware of a man in East Syracuse, New York, believed to be Mardis. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force and the Onondaga County (N.Y.) Sheriff’s Office, that man was found Monday morning and positively identified as Mardis, authorities said.
He was arrested and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky to face multiple felony charges.
Mardis was the first entry of that Most Wanted section.
Authorities said subsequently filed charges include first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police — offenses incurred during the pursuit — and trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
