Family Service Society recently received a $25,000 grant from WellCare of Kentucky to provide dental care to some low-income residents of McCracken County.
Family Service Society, a nonprofit agency that offers services to families in crisis, was awarded the grant from WellCare for its emergency denture program.
Candace Woleben, the director of Family Service Society, said the grant will help her organization help more people.
“WellCare supports Family Service Society,” she said. “They have given us funding in the past to help with things like COVID relief or food insecurity.
“This year, they contacted us and wanted to do something that focused on health, so we worked together to come up with a grant for dental care.”
FSS has had a dental program for about 20 years and is something Woleben said the organization has always offered.
“The way the program works, when a client comes in need of dental care — something like an abscessed tooth or an emergency extraction — we can help with that,” she said. “Some folks come in needing dentures, and we can help with that as well.
“When somebody contacts us, we do a quick assessment with them, find out what their needs are then get them referred to a local dentist. The dentist does an exam and x-ray and tells us exactly what the client needs, and then, we make a pledge based on what they need and how much we are able to allocate.”
The funds are designated for low-income residents of McCracken County. Eligibility is based on income and dental health history.
“We do typically require that the client pay a portion to the dentist,” Wolebon said. “We also can waive that, if need be.”
Wolebon added that receiving the grant will help the program help more people.
“We are thrilled to get the extra funding,” she said. “It will help our dental funds to stretch further and help more individuals who are in need of dental care.”
To apply for the free denture program, contact Family Service Society at 270-443-4838.
