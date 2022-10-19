Family Service Society recently received a $25,000 grant from WellCare of Kentucky to provide dental care to some low-income residents of McCracken County.

Family Service Society, a nonprofit agency that offers services to families in crisis, was awarded the grant from WellCare for its emergency denture program.

