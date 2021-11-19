The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the 2021 Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections are underway and ballots are being mailed. The deadline to return ballots to local FSA offices, or to be postmarked, is Dec. 6, 2021, according to a news release.
FSA officials said the county committee elects local FSA programming by helping craft the programs and services from a local perspective. They apply their knowledge and expertise to improve and sustain local operations.
“County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and USDA,” according to officials.
County committees are composed of farmers and ranchers elected at a county level. Their experience in the agricultural industry assists the committee in determining commodity prices, developing support, conservation, and disaster programs, and helping to carry out other FSA programs and services.
“Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office, and at least one seat representing an LAA is up for election each year,” according to the USDA.
