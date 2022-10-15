MURRAY — The man who sprayed demonstrators with bear mace during a protest in summer of 2020 will spend no time in jail, a judge ruled Friday.
David Frymire previously entered an Alford plea to three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of second-degree wanton endangerment.
Special Judge Tony Kitchen, who took the case after Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson recused himself, accepted the recommendation of Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust and sentenced Frymire to one year conditionally discharged.
Frymire offered a brief statement, telling Kitchen that on June 2, 2020 “my car was surrounded by people,” and that someone “put his arm in my car, and I sprayed him in self defense.”
“It impacted people that weren’t trying to physically harm me, but were in the area … I apologize sincerely to the court for that. I just want to put this behind me and go on.”
Defense attorney Maddie Leach, a victim in the case, spoke emotionally about her experience that day, telling Kitchen the protest was peaceful and involved cooperation with law enforcement, who walked in front of and behind the group.
“Several cars went by that day by us, and didn’t have a problem. Mr. Frymire decided to come into the middle of the median where we were,” Leach said.
She told Kitchen she saw a gun in Frymire’s vehicle, and yelled “gun,” then saw him gripping something and pointing it out the window and spraying.
Leach recalled pouring milk into someone’s eyes to help relieve the pain, and fearing for children who were in the crowd and one victim who needed to be treated at a hospital.
“We were not the aggressors that day,” she said, pointing out that, at the spot in the middle of the road where they were standing, accompanied by law enforcement, multiple vehicles had passed without incident, and she couldn’t see a practical purpose for Frymire being in the turning lane as there wasn’t a spot to turn into.
Leach argued for Frymire to be convicted of a felony, which would bar him from owning a firearm, or at least to be given some jail time to serve.
“I do believe he needs to be a felon. He needs to not own a weapon. He’s a dangerous human being,” Leach said.
She called the recommended sentence “ a smack in the face to me. It’s a smack in the face to this community, and it’s a smack in the face to law enforcement who was also maced that day.”
“I don’t want people thinking they can just attack demonstrators and protestors in this town and get away with it.”
Kitchen accepted Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust’s recommendation of a discharged sentence, saying Foust deserves “substantial deference” as the chief law enforcement officer of Calloway County.
“It’s his job … to protect the public,” Kitchen said.
Frymire had previously faced five felony charges, four of which were dismissed and one of which was reduced to a misdemeanor.
Following the hearing Foust said, for various reasons, he didn’t believe he could convince a jury to convict Frymire of a felony.
Foust said some of the evidence at trial would have supported Frymire’s self-defense claim, while some of it would have worked against Frymire.
Foust said he expected a potential jury to be sympathetic to claims of self-defense.
“We felt like this was the best resolution available,” Foust said, adding he believes in the right to protest and supports racial justice.
“I’m as protective of these situations as anybody,” he said, adding that he and Leach didn’t see eye to eye on the facts of the case.
“Had I agreed with (those facts), we’d have gone to trial. I didn’t agree with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.