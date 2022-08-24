PADNWS-08-24-22 FRYMIRE - PHOTO

David Frymire (right) stands with defense attorney Marc Wells in Calloway County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Frymire entered an Alford plea to three counts of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree wanton endangerment.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

MURRAY — The man accused of spraying protestors with mace during a 2020 summer protest entered an Alford plea in Calloway County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.

By his plea, David Frymire admitted that the commonwealth has enough evidence to convict him of the offenses.

