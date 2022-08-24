MURRAY — The man accused of spraying protestors with mace during a 2020 summer protest entered an Alford plea in Calloway County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.
By his plea, David Frymire admitted that the commonwealth has enough evidence to convict him of the offenses.
He was arrested on June 2, 2020, during a protest in Murray over high-profile police killings of Black people, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
According to the citation, Frymire opened his window and sprayed three civilians and five police officers, causing “substantial pain” and creating a risk that police could have been endangered.
Frymire was previously charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and five counts of third-degree assault, a Class D felony.
As part of his plea agreement, the commonwealth dropped four of the third-degree assault charges and amended one of them to second-degree wanton endangerment, also a Class A misdemeanor.
Misdemeanors of that class carry a potential penalty of up to a year in jail, but the commonwealth agreed to recommend a conditionally discharged sentence, leaving Frymire with no jail time to serve.
McCracken County Circuit Judge Tony Kitchen presided over the case.
If Kitchen rejects the conditional discharge following a pre-sentence investigation and a sentencing hearing, Frymire will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea, according to the agreement.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust and Murray defense attorney Madison Leach had a testy exchange following the hearing, in which Leach, who said she was a victim in the incident, accused Foust of giving Frymire a deal he wouldn’t give to most other defendants.
Leach expressed frustration that she and other victims had not been consulted before the agreement, and that it would not have been difficult to prove the elements of a felony at trial.
Foust said in an interview after the hearing that “nobody’s necessarily happy with this outcome,” but said he wasn’t convinced that a jury would have voted to convict Frymire of a felony charge.
While he said mace “could be” considered a dangerous weapon and the use of it could be used to secure a more serious conviction, he expected Frymire might have raised a self-protection defense.
Foust said he values the right of people to protest peacefully, and wants to ensure residents of Calloway County are free to exercise their first-amendment rights.
Leach said one of the victims that day was hospitalized with breathing problems due to asthma brought on by the mace, and that she herself has asthma.
“I could have died that day,” she said.
Regardless of her strong disagreement on the plea deal, Leach said she’s frustrated because the victims haven’t felt like the commonwealth is listening to them.
“We’re just trying to make our voices heard. The prosecutors throughout this process wouldn’t listen,” she said, calling the deal a “slap in the face” to both protestors and law enforcement.
Kitchen set a sentencing date of Oct. 14.
