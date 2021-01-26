McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer continued to express his frustrations with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in western Kentucky during Monday evening’s fiscal court meeting.
“People are very anxious about this, very concerned, particularly the older folks. It is deadly serious to them and rightly so,” Clymer said. “We’re trying our very best to bring the people together that can make local decisions on this and provide to our residents information, if nothing else … to try to give them some form of hope that within a reasonable time they’ll be able to get a first and second dose of vaccine.”
As of Jan. 22, just north of 5,000 McCracken County residents had been vaccinated, according to a Purchase District Health Department news release.
A Monday PDHD news release announced the total case count since March in the county was at 4,999.
Moving forward, Clymer said a state-led committee will be making the decisions on where vaccines get sent, how many and when, instead of being reliant on requests from local officials.
“The state has advised us to stop ordering vaccines,” he said. “They’re going to send out what they get to where they believe it should go.”
This aspect of the rollout was particularly concerning for the judge-executive.
“The frustrating part is we’re used to having some control over things … in this case we really don’t have any,” Clymer said. “It’s more of a matter of asking. I don’t mind asking but I don’t have any real leverage either.”
Clymer also briefed the court on a meeting between himself, other local officials and hospital administrators earlier Monday:
• Almost all of the educators in McCracken County will have been vaccinated by Wednesday, when Paducah Public Schools is expected to hold a clinic for its personnel.
• The only vaccine shipments expected to arrive locally in McCracken this week are for second doses for people who have already received their initial shots.
• A plan for three vaccination sites (Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital and a third, yet-to-be-named site run by the PDHD) is in the works to present to the state.
This plan is being created in the wake of some confusion regarding mass vaccination centers in the state and where they are to be located.
“There was word back some time ago that McCracken County would be a mass vaccination site for the entire Purchase region. That got scrapped by I guess the committee in Frankfort maybe a week ago,” Clymer said. “We’re trying to develop and get authorized for (our plan).”
He is hoping that, if approved, these centers could vaccinate up to 3,000 people in McCracken per week.
In other court happenings, Greater Paducah Economic Development President/CEO Bruce Wilcox gave a brief presentation reflecting on the agency’s 2020 accomplishments and the court discussed the possible waiving liquor license fees for businesses adversely affected by COVID-19.
Watch the fiscal court meeting below in full:
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will take place Feb. 8.
