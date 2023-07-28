In 1534, during the reign of King Henry VII, the Act of Supremacy became the law of the land in England. This act declared that the king was the only supreme head on Earth of the Church of England. This made being Catholic treasonous. The persecution of Catholics was persistent and often violent. The fact that the opposite was happening on the continent and elsewhere does not justify it. The Act of Supremacy, which prevented any Catholic from taking a seat in parliament was finally repealed in 1829 by the Catholic Relief Act.

In 1849, a Catholic convert, Frederick William Faber wrote poems in memory of the Catholic martyrs in England and Ireland. The one written for England includes the verse,

