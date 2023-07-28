In 1534, during the reign of King Henry VII, the Act of Supremacy became the law of the land in England. This act declared that the king was the only supreme head on Earth of the Church of England. This made being Catholic treasonous. The persecution of Catholics was persistent and often violent. The fact that the opposite was happening on the continent and elsewhere does not justify it. The Act of Supremacy, which prevented any Catholic from taking a seat in parliament was finally repealed in 1829 by the Catholic Relief Act.
In 1849, a Catholic convert, Frederick William Faber wrote poems in memory of the Catholic martyrs in England and Ireland. The one written for England includes the verse,
“Faith of our fathers, Mary’s prayers
Shall win our country back to Thee;
And through the truth that comes from God,
England shall then indeed be free.”
Most people know the two moving and powerful verses and refrain,
“Faith of our fathers! living still,
In spite of dungeon, fire and sword;
Oh, how our hearts beat high with joy,
Whene’er we hear that glorious Word!
Our fathers, chained in prisons dark,
Were still in heart and conscience free:
How sweet would be their children’s fate,
If they, like them, could die for Thee!
Faith of our fathers, holy faith!
We will be true to thee till death.”
In the early 1800s, the newly formed United States of America was at war with England, again. The English needed mahogany for their ships and docks (furniture would come later). When the ships left England for the small colony of British Honduras (Belize), they were loaded with bricks for ballast.
In 1812, these offloaded bricks were hauled about a mile from the dock by slave labor and used to construct what would become the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Belize City. It is one of the smaller cathedral churches, but is so designated because it is the seat of an Anglican bishop.
The church was consecrated as a cathedral in 1826, when the pipe organ was completed and first used. It has been in use ever since.
In 2023, my wife and I wandered up to this small unimpressive cathedral. Then, we began to read about the slave labor and the London bricks. Then, we started talking to a young woman from the department of tourism and she began to tell us about her faith and desire to visit London.
We went into the building and a volunteer greeted us warmly and walked us around to explain what we were looking at: the organ, the plaques on the walls, the bishop’s seat, the choir, the stained glass. We were invited to the service, which was about to begin in the chapel off to the side. We had to decline because we had arranged to meet someone before it would be finished, but we were able to sit in the church while the service started.
I am fascinated by the history of hymns — especially when they were first written. I imagine how they must have been received and the pain or problems they were addressing. I know that “He Leadeth Me” was written by a Philadelphia preacher during the Civil War (1862). I knew some of the history of “Faith of our Fathers.”
There we were, sitting in an Anglican church; built by slave labor with bricks brought over to the new world so that material for war ships could be taken back to England. There we were when a descendant of those who built the building played beautifully on the pipe organ — “He Leadeth Me.” But that was not the end of the contextual currents. Next, he played “Faith of our Fathers.” What a complex and blessed moment we experienced.
History and sensitivity to where we are and who we are with may occasionally make us uncomfortable, but more often it adds richness beyond measure to our lives. We weren’t just sitting in a church a couple of weeks ago. We were engulfed in sin, war, peace, reconciliation, forgiveness, shifting contexts and the power of stories to enrich our own story.
