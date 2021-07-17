Danielle Demello was asked to establish Aquatic Protein, LLC, in May 2020. It’s a fish market working with local fishermen helping regulate invasive fish species, and providing a living wage.
Aquatic Protein is unique in that it accepts fish caught by arrow. Most fish-processing plants refuse to work with bow fishermen because puncturing the fish damages the product.
“We use the whole fish, every bit of the fish, no waste,” Demello said.
Aquatic Protein product is used in fish oils, fertilizer, cat and dog food, and other consumer products.
The fish-processing plant is located in Beardstown, Illinois. Trips are made daily from Eddyville — it is a 5-to-6-hour drive.
Silver carp, drums, buffalo and other fish bring sporting fish numbers down every year, which affects the commercial fishing industry and jeopardizes lake ecosystems.
Aquatic Protein serves a multitude of purposes, which makes it an asset for the community.
The business provides commercial fishermen with an opportunity to make a living wage; the business is responsible for regulating local lake ecosystems by removing invasive fish species; and the business’ growth will create more jobs.
Previously, Aquatic Protein was operating at the Eddyville Riverport, but in January, it moved to 730 East U.S. 62 in Eddyville.
Expansion plans possibly include moving the fish-processing plant from Beardstown to Eddyville, where it can be closer to the source of the product, Demello said.
In September of last year, Aquatic Protein hosted its first fishing tournament.
Today (July 17), Aquatic Protein will be putting on its second consecutive tournament, and $10,000 will be awarded. First-place wins $6,500, second place wins $2,500, and last place wins $1,000.
Only bow fishing is allowed. Killing protected game fish like bass, catfish and spoonbill is not allowed.
All of the fish proceeds will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans Charity (DAV).
Hu-B’s and Force Feed’em are Eddyville companies sponsoring the event.
Haydon Harralson was working as a commercial fisherman before joining Aquatic Protein.
“Five years ago, I worked in the coal mines and I never thought this is what I’d be doing,” Harralson said. “It’s been a pleasure to be a part of it.”
Harralson said he is working toward acquiring a boat to start his own commercial fishing business; he plans to team up with friends to grow his business.
Fishing subsidies “makes a world of difference” for fishermen, Harralson said. He said extra cents on the pound help the fisherman make a decent living.
Harralson sees 80 to 90 commercial and bow fishermen working with Aquatic Protein. His job is to process the loads that fishermen drop off. He is familiar with the work, and fishermen appreciate his expertise.
Demello said: “I want the market to go back up. That would be nice.”
