PADNWS-09-03-22 BARBER - PHOTO

Longtime barber Neil Lawler stands at his station, at MW Hair Studio in Paducah, on Thursday. Lawler, who has been cutting hair in Paducah for more than 62 years, retired Friday.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

The year Neil Lawler got his first job as a barber, the United States joined the Vietnam War, John F. Kennedy was elected president, a new dance craze called The Twist would sweep the nation, and a little known British band changed their name to The Beatles.

Despite the cultural upheaval of that era, a barber’s job was remarkably consistent — for a while.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In