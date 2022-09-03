The year Neil Lawler got his first job as a barber, the United States joined the Vietnam War, John F. Kennedy was elected president, a new dance craze called The Twist would sweep the nation, and a little known British band changed their name to The Beatles.
Despite the cultural upheaval of that era, a barber’s job was remarkably consistent — for a while.
“I mostly did flat tops,” said Lawler. “I didn’t have a blow dryer or hair spray. Barber shops didn’t have none of that.”
“But then … the whole world changed. The Beatles came to town.”
With men opting for longer, even permed styles, and women often preferring shorter cuts, Lawler had his work cut out for him.
“I had to start all over and learn how to cut hair. Started going to hair shows and workshops to learn to do long hair.”
Through all the trends and fashions, from the moon landing to smartphones, Lawler has been faithfully trimming and shaving and sometimes styling in downtown Paducah.
But he hung his shears up on Friday, retiring after a career of more than 62 years, reading to take it easy and pass the baton to the next generation of barbers, some of whom he trained himself.
“It’s hard for a barber to quit because those people get to be family. I’ve shared my life with some of these people,” Lawler said Thursday.
“I’ve got clients that I gave their first haircut to them, and they’re retired now.”
To Lawler, the idea that people talk to their bartender is “a myth.”
“People talk to their hairdresser.”
Whether it’s just the hot gossip or discussion of funeral plans, Lawler finds barbering special because of the relationships he’s formed.
“Many, many times I’ve thought about how blessed I was to do something I loved doing.”
Tracy Defreitas, who owns MW Hair Studio — formerly Man’s World — where Lawler rents a booth, remembers Lawler taking her under his wing when she was a 19-year-old graduate of barber school 44 years ago.
“I went to his shop and applied to work,” she said Friday.
“I was scared to death because he was so good at it. He was the best.”
But she said unlike some in the hair industry, she never found Lawler to be territorial or guard his secrets.
“He shared his knowledge with everybody. He never feared anybody taking his business.”
Defreitas called Lawler a “father figure” she could call any time for an answer or a tip.
“He’s just a prince … There’s not another one like him. I don’t know that there will be another one like him.”
For his part, Lawler plans to do some traveling and retire before he’s forced out due to age.
“I would like to do some things I want to do before I get too old,” Lawler said.
When pondering the future of barbering, Lawler said he things there will always be a market for the work.
“You’ll always want that personal touch, and it’ll always be that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.