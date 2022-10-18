When the deactivation and remediation contractor Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC (FRNP), won its contract with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Paducah site in 2017, DOE established aggressive purchasing goals to help small businesses maximize opportunities with the new contractor.

FRNP met or exceeded these goals as reported through the Small Business Administration by the end of its five-year base period, which ended in June. Since the start of FRNP’s contract, approximately 66% of procurements have been awarded to small businesses.

