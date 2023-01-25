Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC (FRNP), is now accepting applications for its 2023 College Summer Internship Program at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Paducah site.
The internships, managed by FRNP, the deactivation and remediation contractor for DOE’s Paducah site, offers college students practical experience working on projects that support deactivation and remediation operations and other skills important to DOE’s mission at the Paducah site
“Internships provide opportunities for college students in our region to gain hands-on experience, while working alongside professionals in a variety of areas of study. The mentoring and networking opportunities students receive can be instrumental in helping students secure employment after graduation,” FRNP Program Manager Myrna Redfield said.
Paid positions are open to students studying engineering, science, mathematics, and business related fields, such as accounting and finance, human resources and public relations. Students are paired with dedicated mentors who assign them tasks and provide oversight and direction in how to accomplish safe and productive work at the Paducah site.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old by May 22, 2023, and must be sophomores in good standing at an accredited college or university in pursuit of a bachelor’s or master’s degree. Students must possess a minimum 2.5 GPA, in most cases. Some positions will require a 3.0 GPA. Students must also be able to successfully pass a drug screen and background check, and be U.S. citizens. Some positions require students to hold a valid driver’s license.
Those interested in applying for positions with FRNP should send a cover letter, which includes a description of the student’s career goals and the type of position for which the student is applying. Cover letters and resumes for FRNP should be e-mailed to frnpjobs@pad.pppo.gov. The e-mail’s subject line must include the word “Internship.” Travel and lodging reimbursement is not provided. Find more information at https://fourriversnuclearpartnership.com/jobs/summer-internships. Applications will be accepted through January 22, 2023.
