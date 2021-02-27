Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, the deactivation and remediation contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site, recently awarded a grant to the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization to help the organization sustain and further develop economic development initiatives in McCracken, Graves, Marshall, and Ballard counties in Kentucky, as well as the city of Metropolis, Illinois.
These communities are those most impacted by the closure of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in 2013.
Economic development is a top priority for leaders across this five-county region, which lost jobs when PGDP ceased uranium enrichment operations. Today, PACRO is partnered with the government and Paducah site contractors to develop and implement a long-term strategy to replace these jobs.
The year-long pandemic has placed a strain on the local economy; yet, it has not slowed PACRO’s efforts to fulfill its commitment to the communities it represents. Further details on the grant award will be announced at PACRO’s March meeting, according to Greg Wiles, the organization’s executive director.
“The grant will help provide resources to local communities that will spur economic development for years to come. The pandemic has certainly caused concern for business leaders in our area; however, we continue to utilize resources available to us at the Paducah site,” Wiles said.
PACRO’s mission is rooted in a three-pronged strategy, which includes the reuse and recycling of materials from PGDP, such as equipment and other items no longer required at the site; environmental cleanup; and a focus on regional growth. PACRO uses funds generated from reuse and recycling efforts to support local projects for the five-county region the organization serves.
“Recycling and reuse efforts in our region have supported a variety of community projects and initiatives that have spurred growth and development for our regional economy,” said Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal, who chairs the PACRO board.
PACRO is one of seven active Community Reuse Organizations that serve communities, where nuclear energy plants were established. It is focused on transitioning the region into a hub for economic development.
“The partnership we have developed between PACRO, FRNP and the U.S. Department of Energy has opened doors to economic development and growth for McCracken County. Many of our residents are employed at the site and are contributing to the overall cleanup mission, which is good for our county,” McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.