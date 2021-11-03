The Friends of the McCracken County Public Library fall book sale will begin this Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah.
The Friday event will be from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday will be “bag day” during which which shoppers can buy a grocery bag for $5 and fill it with as many books and audio-visual materials as they can.
According to the McCracken County Public Library website, there will be more than 20,000 books and audio-visual titles for sale. Most hardbacks, trade edition paperbacks, DVDs and audio books will only cost $1, meanwhile, pocketbook paperback publications, music CDs and some children’s books are just 50 cents each.
Masks will be required to enter the book sale.
Officials said the last sale in August netted $10,000 in donations for the library.
St. Paul Lutheran Church is located at the corner of 21st Street and Kentucky Avenue.
Friends of the McCracken County Public Library will accept cash, check and major credit cards (minimum charge of $10) for purchases.
