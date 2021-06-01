Friends of the Library returns to garden for sale

The Friends of the McCracken County Public Library haven’t stopped working during the pandemic and they’re nearly ready for their first sale in over a year this Friday.
“Everybody has been cooped up all of 2020 with COVID and we thought it would be nice to do this and let everybody know that things are loosening up,” said Cindy Crevello, the interim Friends president. “It’s kind of a thank you for them patiently waiting since last winter because some people are having book withdrawals.”
This mini-sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday in the McCracken County Public Library garden. Anyone may attend and buy materials. No newsletter cover is required to enter. People can enter from the Washington Street side of the library and exit to the Kentucky Avenue side.
All of the books, according to an email, will be hardback and cost $1. All proceeds will go to benefit the McCracken County Public Library. There will be fiction, mystery, western, young adult, cooking, history and large print books on sale.
Since Friends have missed out on holding four of their usual sales, they thought it would be nice to get back in the swing of things with an old-school sale.
“The Friends used to have their sales in the garden before we moved to the church,” said Friends board member Paula Franklin. “Those went real well and we thought we’d try it because a lot of people feel safer being outside rather than inside now still. This is really a throwback to the olden days.”
The lack of sales over the past year and a half, Franklin said, has only raised the quality of the Friends’ inventory so people definitely have something to look forward to for later in the year.
“We have about 1,200 boxes (of books and movies) in storage and we’ll use a lot of those at the November sale and we’ll get even more,” she added.
Crevello echoed that sentiment: “This is just a little taste to give people some stuff to work with for the summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.