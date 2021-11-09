The Friends of the McCracken County Public Library announced Monday they have raised more than $15,000 through the annual fall book sale this past weekend.
“We are very pleased with the total considering we just had a large sale in August,” said Friends of the Library board member Paula Franklin.
Franklin said most of the unsold books will stay in the community.
Friends of the Library donated unsold books to various veterans homes and local nursing homes.
Additionally, some books were given to St. Vincent de Paul for their resale store, and others were donated to Goodwill. Friends of the Library is also planning a mini holiday book sale on Nov. 17.
The sale will be in the second floor meeting room at the McCracken County Public Library from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
