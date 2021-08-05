The literati of west Kentucky should be on the lookout for the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library’s annual Summer Book Sale this weekend.
Thousands of books, movies and albums will be for sale in the St. Paul Lutheran Church gym — located on the corner of South 21st Street and Kentucky Avenue — Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
This will be the Friends’ first large book sale since November 2019 because of COVID-19 cancellations and they’re excited to be at it again to raise money for the library.
“It is wonderful to be back,” said Cindy Crivello, the Friends president. “We’ve had so many calls from book lovers that are anxious to restock their libraries at home because they’ve read all of the books they have, even the ones with Kindles.
“They still miss the physical books. We are really pleased to be able to offer this at this time and hopefully we’ll have a good crowd.”
Thursday’s preview sale is reserved for members only, from 3 to 7 p.m. People interested in joining the Friends may do so at the preview sale. The preview sale is a perk for members who want to support the programs of the library, Crivello clarified, and the membership fee is not a ticket fee for the sale.
Anyone can come to the sale on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face masks will be required while attending the sale.
“We’ve done everything we can to make it safe for our patrons to come,” Crivello added. “We’re going to require masks and we have hand sanitizer stations. Of course there’s no way to regulate social distancing at a sale like this but I’m sure people will be cognizant of their fellow patrons and be considerate when they’re here.”
The materials for sale have been sourced from donations to the group from members of the public and from the McCracken County Public Library. There will be a variety of genres represented across different media types with more than 20,000 items on sale. Most items are $1 or less with special interest and local collector titles available for discounted prices.
“The selection is good. We have the same amount of genres that we’ve always had though we did cut back on the volume by about 200 cases,” Crivello said. “We still have a wonderful collection of everything.”
The book sale will also feature homemade pastries and other food products to support St. Paul Lutheran Church’s mission projects.
Saturday is “Bag Day” at the sale, when shoppers can buy a grocery bag for $5 and then fill it with as many remaining books and audiovisual titles that will fit in a bag.
Friends of the McCracken County Public Library accept cash, check and major credit cards (minimum charge of $10) for purchases.
Sale attendees will have the opportunity to join the Friends of the Library at the sale. Membership forms and additional information can be found on the library’s website at www.mclib.net/friends.
