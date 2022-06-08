Bookworms and collectors will have an opportunity this weekend to look through thousands of gently used books, special edition and collector books, DVDs and CD’s at the Friends of McCracken County Public Library’s annual Summer Book Sale.
The sale will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 211 S. 21st Street in Paducah on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Except for specialty books and collector’s edition books, most hardback and trade edition books will cost $1, and most paperback books will be sold for 50 cents. Media materials are priced individually.
Payments at the book sale can be made with cash, checks or credit cards. There is a $10 minimum for credit card purchases.
Cindy Crivello, president of the Friends group, and other Friends were setting up and unloading over 30,000 books from over 1,200 cases on Tuesday and sorting books by genre throughout St. Paul Lutheran Church’s gymnasium.
Crivello said the books come from book donations from Friends members, the community and the McCracken County Public Library. Proceeds from the Summer Book Sale go back to the library as a way for Friends to support the library’s various programs and offerings.
“Between the computer programs, the Evening Upstairs, and all the kids programs every week … we have a wonderful library for the size of our city. We can be very, very proud,” Crivello said.
McCracken County Public Library Director Justin Brasher said donations from the Friends of the Library group help with various efforts at the library, including an upcoming project to renovate lighting and décor at the library’s two entrances.
“The McCracken County Public Library is thrilled to have such an active Friends group. Their generous donations help support our programs, increase our collection, and allow us to engage in beautification projects,” Brasher said.
“All Friends members — and those who shop our book sales — will be able to see their hard-earned book sale dollars at work every time they visit the library.”
Saturday at the Summer Book Sale is “Bag Day” where shoppers can fill up a provided grocery bag with remaining items at the sale, and pay a total of $5 for everything in the bag.
Shoppers stopping by the sale on Friday are encouraged to bring their own bags to take home their finds from the sale.
Crivello said Friday is a good day for shoppers who want to take time searching for specific books and authors, and Saturday is a good day for those who are looking to try new authors or genres and stock up on their home book collection.
The Summer Book Sale started around 30 years ago in July 1992, where Crivello said the Friends of the Library set up a small tent in the library’s parking lot. Since the first sale, the Friends’ book sales have raised about $450,000.
There will also be information available about joining the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library group available at the Summer Book Sale. Crivello said over 300 families are members of the Friends. Members of the group also have a chance to go to the book sale on Thursday before the sale opens to the general public Friday.
St. Paul Lutheran Church will also hold a bake sale benefitting the church’s mission work during the Summer Book Sale.
