A letter was recently sent by the executive director of the Friends of Land Between the Lakes regarding possible changes to the Homeplace 1850s working farm that is part of the recreational area.
Aviva Yasgur sent the letter to Friends of Land Between the Lakes members about the U.S. Forest Service’s Sustainable Recreation Plan and changes to the farm and living history museum in Stewart County, Tennessee. Among the changes she mentioned in her letter that was circulated and published on various websites were cutting funding for staff and eliminating most of the farm’s crops and animals in 2021 and seeking outside funding or sponsorships.
She wrote that if additional funding cannot be secured, the plan would be to shut down the Homeplace by 2022.
“ ‘I know that for many of you, this is tragic news to hear. Honestly, we are shocked and deeply saddened,’ ” she wrote. “ ‘The Forest Service tells us that they do not want to do this, but that recent budget reductions have caused them to make this difficult choice.’ ”
Yasgur said the Forest Service has been developing the Sustainable Recreation Plan for several years and even sought feedback from the general public. Still, she said the decision on the Homeplace “was out of the blue.”
“We didn’t recall in any conversations about (a closure). There were several meetings, but we don’t remember shutting down the Homeplace being an option,” she said during a phone interview Monday.
In her letter, Yasgur said as of March 1, the Homeplace would function as a museum rather than “ ‘the living history center and working farm that it has been for decades.’ ” Friends of LBL staff interpreters at the Homeplace, who operate the farm, would be cut from seven full-time interpreters to two.
She said the Homeplace, which is currently shut down for the winter, would operate with the hope to secure funds to keep the site operating as it has.
“I am aware the Forest Service has said over the years that the Homeplace costs more money than it makes,” Yasgur said. “In the past, other parts of LBL operations that made more money have helped sustain some of the other educational components.”
In an email, LBL public affairs officer Christopher Joyner wrote they have discussed the concerns about visitations at the Homeplace with the Friends of Land Between the Lakes for several years. He shared that the 2018 operating budget was $408,626 while revenue was $117,341, and the U.S. Forest Service paid an additional $12,000 for utilities. Joyner added that taxpayers “ ‘spent in excess of $420,626 on the facility while we had a visitation of 33,648. …’
“ ‘We have an obligation to taxpayers to operate in a fiscally sound manner. We have worked with the Friends of Land Between the Lakes for several years to increase visitation to offset this obligation on taxpayers,’ ” he wrote in the email. “ ‘We know that this facility is important to the values of … the lakes region. However, that importance hasn’t translated to visits. This is a challenge that throwing more taxpayer funds towards will not fix. We need to create more visitation at the facility to offset the costs to taxpayers.’ ”
Joyner added that the Forest Service is optimistic they have identified “ ‘possible partners for the future operation of that facility.’ ” He also acknowledged the Homeplace may look different next year with a more “ ‘museum and information approach about life in the 1850s rather than demonstration of that life.’
“ ‘We are hopeful that a new and different partner will help us reach a more sustainable approach for the future of that facility,’ ” Joyner added.
Yasgur’s letter urged members to contact congressional leaders and others “of influence” to lobby the Forest Service not to close the site. Yasgur said the Homeplace draws approximately 35,000 visitors a year.
“ ‘There is nothing like it in this area where families can learn in a hands-on and experiential way about our local history and heritage,’ ” she wrote. “ ‘It is a treasured special place for thousands of families, a valued educational asset for many local schools, and a significant part of what draws many families from throughout the United States to vacation at LBL.’ ”
