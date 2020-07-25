Friday was the second-highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky, and may result in new measures to combat the continued spread of the disease, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
“With 797 new cases of COVID-19, that brings our total number of cases to 29,931,” said Beshear, during Friday’s daily coronavirus briefing.
“What it means is we are continuing to see an increase and a growth that we absolutely have to stop. And, we’ll be watching these very carefully through the weekend and if we do not see the numbers come down, we’re going to have a series of recommendations and steps that we’ll need to take next week.”
Seven new deaths were reported in Kentucky, bringing that total to 691.
“How we manage this crisis, whether we can bring down cases is going to determine how many lives we lose,” the governor said.
“It’s going to determine what economic impact we have going forward, because our reopening and our economy are now tied to how well we deal with this virus. And, it’s going to be directly related to when we can get our kids back in school for in-person classes.”
In the eight-county Purchase region, 12 new positive cases were reported Friday — seven in Marshall County, five in Calloway County — making the district total of reported positives 1,024.
While local officials are no longer having regularly-scheduled news conferences on the community response to the coronavirus, Jerome Mansfield, director of the Paducah-McCracken Office of Emergency Management, said information is being shared with the people and agencies involved.
“I send information to the mayor and judge-executive that I think is relevant,” he said.
“I also send a daily situation report to the regional manager with the state emergency management on all COVID-related things we’re doing.”
There is also a weekly report issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health which provides updates on the number of cases, hospitalizations and supplies of personal protection equipment.
“I’m confident we’re getting the full spectrum of information that the different agencies need. The situation is definitely evolving daily as cases are added and we’re finding out aspects of the spread,” Mansfield said.
“We watch the governor’s daily briefing to see if there’s any further executive orders or measures implemented, so we can adjust to those.”
According to Mansfield, protective measures such as mask-wearing are going to have to continue for the foreseeable future.
“Until we get guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Kentucky Department for Public Health, NIH (National Institutes of Health) and other authorities that there’s an effective vaccine, we’ll have to remain in this mode as a way of life.”
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless was featured on national cable television channel MSNBC in an interview Friday morning as part of its national coverage of the coronavirus.
MSNBC did live remote interviews in Paducah and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as part of its ongoing coverage.
The mayor was asked about the challenge small cities like Paducah face in balancing municipal budgets during the crisis, and the role federal assistance plays.
“I would like, as a city government, to be able to think about what’s going to happen after COVID,” Harless said, standing in front of City Hall. “I would like to be preparing for some of the big projects that we need to stimulate our economy.
“I would like to see some of those funds flow more easily to small, rural towns like ours. We have to fight for those dollars here. We don’t just naturally get them, we’re not a big metropolitan.”
