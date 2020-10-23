TODAY
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublicLibrary/.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Story Hour — Craft, 10:30 a.m., http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublicLibrary/.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Teentober — Videos watch party, 4 p.m., http://facebook.com/GravesCountyPublicLibrary/.
Paducah Knights of Columbus, Holy Rosary Knights Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, fish fry, 4-7 p.m. drive-thru only. Enter using the gravel alley entering from 30th Street. All major credit cards are accepted. Please stay in car.
St. John Knights of Columbus fish fry, 4-7 p.m., St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, 6725 U.S. 45 South. Drive-thru only available. 270-554 0700.
Food Truck and Music Friday Night, 5-10 p.m., Julian Carroll Convention Center parking lot.
SATURDAY
Paducah Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 306 N. Second St.
McCracken County Public Library, Free Flu Shots and COVID Testing, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 270-442-2510 for more information.
