Many high school seniors have no set plans for after graduation. There are several options, so it’s hard to filter one plan out of the many choices. It’s also hard to see what career choice is best for them at that age.
That is not the case for Calloway County senior Luke Freyburger, who is in his fourth year of machine tool technology instruction at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center.
Freyburger is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Freyburger found early on that he enjoys the machine tool technology classes. It is something that he took to naturally because of his math skills.
“I was always good with math, and it was said that math was something that would be used in machine tool,” he said. “Also, I kind of like to see the computer side and see all of the possibilities that you can do in machine tool.
“There is a CNC (computer numerical control) side to it, which is the computer side, so being able to use some of these computers and making some cool programs and make some elaborate parts is definitely really cool, and it makes for a fun class, an enjoyable class.”
One of Freyburger’s jobs is at Cunningham Machine in Murray, and he will take his education and work experience to Wisconsin after graduation.
“My uncle has a construction business up there,” he said. “I have the possibility of owning the business eventually. I hope to also start my own machining business.”
Freyburger also works at Taco John’s and will soon begin work at the Qdoba restaurant. He also helps farmers in his spare time.
“I definitely stay busy,” he said.
Taylor Caldwell is Freyburger’s machine tool technology instructor, and he said that Freyburger has developed well as a student despite the problems that many area technology centers faced when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
“He kind of got shafted during his freshman year because that was the year that COVID hit,” he said. “We had gotten everything done, got ready to start our first project, and then, school shut down.
“He’s helped work on some advanced projects in here. We’ve partnered with Pella Corporation. Pella came out and wanted to work with our students in the machine tool program and actually brought different pieces that we could make for them that can be used in their factory.”
Caldwell said that Freyburger was able to work with some of the engineers at Pella and gained experience with computer-aided design with them.
Caldwell said that Freyburger is seen as a leader in the classroom.
“Now, (Freyburger) is helping me out with teaching the new guys coming to CNC class, helping to give them an overview of the machine we’ve got,” he said. “I’m letting Luke kind of train them a little bit. Sometimes, they want to listen to me, and sometimes, it comes better from a peer.
“All these students really gravitate toward Luke. Luke’s got a lot of leadership skill in him, so I try to give him opportunities to lead.”
Freyburger is the son of Joe and Julie Freyburger of Murray. He is in his second year with the SkillsUSA program.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools and is located on Robertson Road North in Murray.
Along with machine tool technology, the area technology center offers courses in automotive tech, carpentry, computerized manufacturing and machining, culinary arts, electrical construction, pre-nursing and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
