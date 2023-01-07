BENTON — Ringing in the new year with a newly-elected fiscal court, the new court met for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and is off to a promising start. In past years, there have been noted tensions among members of the court, but that seems to be put to rest following a smooth meeting where agenda items were approved with little disagreement.
Marshall County Parks Director Britney Hargrove came before the court to present the idea of extending and replacing the current boat ramp at Rocky Point. The ramp can be replaced at its current size through the use of SAFE funds, but the funds required for the extension of the ramp will be left to the county.
Currently 15 x 67 feet, they are looking to extend the ramp to 30x70 feet. The TVA permit covers the extension of the ramp, but the permit required from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must be updated. This update would ordinarily take 60 days, but Hargrove is in communication with state officials to have their timeline expedited, so a new ramp can be completed in time for the summer season.
The project, as a whole, will take approximately $30,000, as estimated by Marshall County Road Department Superintendent Roy Wadkins, whose department will be heading the project. Half of this can be covered with SAFE funds, but the other half falls to the county. The court voted to carry the motion, agreeing to cover the cost following the use of grant funding.
The court discussed personnel litigation, part of which included Judge-Executive Kevin Spraggs appointments for his office. Spraggs has appointed Andrew Pagel as Deputy Judge-Executive and Curt Curtner to return as director of Marshall County Emergency Management.
The only source of conflict within this meeting came from a public hearing, and the conflict was not between members of the court, but through the defendant.
In January 2020, Michael Conkright was charged with the unauthorized use of park facilities after being caught trespassing. The hearing was supposed to allow for a reduced suspension, pending Conkright’s promise to follow the rules in the future. Conkright denied any wrongdoing. The court unanimously voted to extend his park ban to January 2024.
In other news, the court also approved:
- Minutes for the Dec. 20 meeting
- FSA contribution resolution and agreement
- Sheriff’s 2023 annual order setting maximum amount of salaries for deputies and assistants
- Sheriff’s 2023 budget
- Appointment of Roy Wadkins as road superintendent to another four-year term
- Advertise for applicant-road department
- Payment of the bills
