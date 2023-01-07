MC fiscal court

The Marshall County Fiscal Court boasts a new lineup, including (from left to right) Third District Commissioner Monti Collins, Second District Commissioner Marty Barrett, First District Commissioner Eddie McGuire, Deputy Judge/Executive Andrew Pagel and Judge-Executive Kevin Spraggs.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Marshall County Tribune-Courier

BENTON — Ringing in the new year with a newly-elected fiscal court, the new court met for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and is off to a promising start. In past years, there have been noted tensions among members of the court, but that seems to be put to rest following a smooth meeting where agenda items were approved with little disagreement.

Marshall County Parks Director Britney Hargrove came before the court to present the idea of extending and replacing the current boat ramp at Rocky Point. The ramp can be replaced at its current size through the use of SAFE funds, but the funds required for the extension of the ramp will be left to the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In