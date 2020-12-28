FRANKFORT — Rep. Chris Freeland of Benton will serve as vice chair of the Small Business and Information Technology committee, co-chair of the Capitol Projects and Bond Oversight committee, as well as a member of the Economic Development and Workforce Investment, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation, and Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes in early January, according to an announcement this afternoon from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.
“I consider it a privilege to represent my community in the General Assembly,” Freeland said. “I am committed to providing the service that the sixth District needs from Frankfort, and I look forward to working hard in these committees to ensure we are being fiscally responsible while also creating economic opportunity for all Kentuckians.”
The Small Business and Information Technology Committee works to ensure that state laws help foster an environment that supports small businesses and their employers.
Committee members also address broadband Internet, information technology planning, and Internet service providers.
As the House Majority Caucus remains committed to making the state the best place to live and work, the Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee is critical to creating an environment that supports business growth, creation and recruitment. Committee members also craft policies relating to the unemployment insurance program, worker safety, and workforce development.
Tourism and Outdoor Recreation members oversee legislation that deals with tourism, travel promotion, fish and wildlife, hunting and fishing, boating, and horseback riding. The committee also addresses issues like laws that apply to billboards, recreational land use, and all-terrain vehicles.
Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection committee members consider legislation that deals with the state’s active duty and retired military constituents, as well as fire prevention and protection; food, drugs, and poisons; and public safety.
This committee is integral to the House’s commitment to making Kentucky the most military friendly state in the nation.
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne added. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. While the pandemic may have forced us to shift focus for now, we are still committed to our long-term mission.”
With these appointments, Rep. Freeland is in a position to positively impact not only his district, but our entire commonwealth.
The legislature is scheduled to convene the 2021 Regular Session on Jan. 5. While the state budget will dominate the agenda, legislators are also expected to devote time to legislation aimed at strengthening the economy and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it.
Freeland serves the state’s 6th House District, which includes Lyon and Marshall Counties, as well as a portion of McCracken County.
