PADNWS-12-24-22 ODRS YOUTH HUNT-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Kentucky’s free youth hunt next weekend could be a chance for a youngster to take a first deer, like Autumn Haire did in Mclean County last year.

 Contributed

Kentucky’s adult deer hunters are finished with firearms pursuits for the 2022-23 hunting year, while kids have one more shot next weekend.

The last potential whitetail take with shooting irons of any sort comes New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, with Kentucky’s annual free youth deer hunting weekend. This season allows adult-overseen kids younger than 16 to hunt deer with modern firearms.

