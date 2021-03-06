Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital, as part of Mercy Health’s commitment to fostering healthy communities, will offer an eight-session, seven-week series of courses in March and April for those interested in quitting smoking. Due to COVID-19, the free classes are being offered virtually.
The classes will take place on the following dates:
• Thurs., March 18
• Thurs., March 25
• Thurs., April 1
• Thurs., April 8
• Mon., April 12
• Thurs., April 15
• Thurs., April 22
• Thurs., April 29
“All the program materials needed to complete the course will be sent to participants in advance,” said John Montville, executive director of Lourdes’ oncology service line. “We first offered this series virtually during the fall and those classes were very successful. It is important, even during these pandemic times, to keep this crucial tool to quit tobacco use available to those in our region who are looking to make a positive change in their health and their lives.”
With the support of smoking cessation counselors trained in the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking program, Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital’s program caters to individuals who have made the decision and are ready to quit smoking. The program offers a structured, systematic approach to quitting, while emphasizing the benefits of better health.
All tobacco users who want to quit are encouraged to register. RSVPs are required and limited to the first 20 people. To learn more or to register, call (270) 538-5826. For more information concerning Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital visit Mercy.com.
