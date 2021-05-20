Paducah Parks & Recreation and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary are partnering to provide free vessel safety checks on Saturday.
During these inspections, each boat will be reviewed to make sure it has the equipment required by law for safe boating, according to a news release from the city.
The event will be at the Ohio River Boat Launch, 275 Burnett St., from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The inspections are a courtesy service by members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in conjunction with 2021 National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28.
For more information, contact the auxiliary at 270-349-1996 or 270-748-3617.
