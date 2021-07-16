The annual free skin cancer screening sponsored by Kentucky Cancer Program, Baptist Health Paducah, and Mercy Health-Lourdes is now accepting appointments.
The screenings will be from 8-11 a.m. on July 31 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center at Baptist Health Paducah.
One in five Americans will develop skin cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
Appointments are required for the free screening. To make an appointment call the Kentucky Cancer Program at 270-442-1310 or email g.barlow@louisville.edu.
Additionally, walk-ins are welcome for free colon and lung cancer assessments. All Kentucky residents can qualify for a free colon screening and receive at-home tests, according to the Kentucky Cancer Program.
