Appointments are now being accepted for the annual free skin cancer screening sponsored by Kentucky Cancer Program, Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes.
The screening will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center at Baptist Health Paducah.
Paducah Dermatology providers will volunteer their time to examine and evaluate skin changes. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of a lifetime, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call the Kentucky Cancer Program at 270.442.1310 or email g.barlow@louisville.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.