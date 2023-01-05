The United Steelworkers Union (USW) Local 8-550 chapter is offering free radiological control technician (RCT) training, starting Tuesday, March 7.
The application deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, due at the USW Local 550 Union Hall, 2525 Cairo Road.
The course qualifies graduates for junior RCT positions at the Paducah Department of Energy site. The DOE has offered a letter of reciprocity for the program, meaning workers at the Paducah site can be employed at other DOE facilities nationwide.
Completion is not an employment guarantee. In November, 20 graduates of the first course that began in late April were offered positions at the Paducah DOE site.
Applicants must be at least 18, with a high school diploma, and pass three WorkKeys tests on graphic literacy, workplace documents and applied mathematics. A drug and background check is also mandatory.
Training is free, but required costs are $155 — $90 for testing, a $45 drug screen and a $20 background check.
Call 270-534-3322 to register for WorkKeys testing at WKCTC at least one day prior before appointment. Applicants must show a photo ID and may bring an approved calculator.
Afterward, call 270-442‐3668 to schedule an appointment to bring a hard copy of valid results to the USW Local 550 Union Hall.
Several local entities have partnered to provide RCT training: Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership; the Tony Mazzocchi Center for Health, Safety, and Environmental Education; the Paducah Chamber of Commerce and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Training is possible through a grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences of the National Institute of Health.
For more information, contact USW Training Coordinator Rusty Reynolds at 270-442‐3668 or rusty4r@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.