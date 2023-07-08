MADISONVILLE — Years ago, it wasn’t uncommon to see big crowds waiting in line at the local movie theater to see a film, but thanks to streaming services and ongoing concerns over social distancing, that is rarely the case these days. But on Thursday, normally one of the slowest days of the week for theaters across the country, hundreds of moviegoers were packed into the lobby of Golden Ticket Cinemas in Madisonville to buy popcorn and claim their free tickets to “Sound of Freedom.”

The theater even had to use employees to serve as traffic control, directing customers through the lobby to the ticket counter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In