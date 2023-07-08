MADISONVILLE — Years ago, it wasn’t uncommon to see big crowds waiting in line at the local movie theater to see a film, but thanks to streaming services and ongoing concerns over social distancing, that is rarely the case these days. But on Thursday, normally one of the slowest days of the week for theaters across the country, hundreds of moviegoers were packed into the lobby of Golden Ticket Cinemas in Madisonville to buy popcorn and claim their free tickets to “Sound of Freedom.”
The theater even had to use employees to serve as traffic control, directing customers through the lobby to the ticket counter.
In a throwback to the classic era of Hollywood, during the the movie, the packed theaters often cheered, jeered and even cried along with what was on screen.
The event was made possible by Bill and Nadeen Young, who sponsored every showing of the film on Thursday. In all, that amount to 836 moviegoers.
“Sound of Freedom,” starring Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino, is the true life story of Tim Ballard, a Homeland Security Agent tasked with catching human traffickers in the United States. When an ongoing case presents information on the location of a trafficked girl in Columbia, he gets special permission to work with local authorities to locate her, but just a week into his search, OHS orders him to return to the U.S.
Ballard makes the tough decision to quit his job as a Homeland Security Agent and embarks on a quest to save that little girl and others, sacrificing his retirement with just 10 months left in his career.
Bill and Nadeen Young sponsored all showings of the movie on Thursday in Madisonville, allowing anyone who wanted to see it to do so at no charge.
“I think it is such an important message that we would like to have as many people to see as can get there,” Bill Young said. “We hope that us paying for the movie would encourage more people to go see it.”
The plan worked, with 836 tickets being claimed between 9 am. and 9 p.m. according to theater General Manager Carla Thomas.
“I’m happy to see the community coming out to support us in these events and help us stay productive in a time where online steaming makes physical theaters more of an experience than a necessity for entertainment,” she said. “We thank Bill and Nadeen Young for their continued support with these free movies and hope that this publicity helps us get the word out about our other upcoming movies this month, including ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ ”
“Sound of Freedom” is a film meant not just to share the story of Ballard, but to raise awareness about human sex trafficking, especially when it comes to children. But despite being completed in 2018, the film almost never saw the light of day.
The movie was produced by Santa Fe Films with a budget of $14.5 million. Filmmakers signed a distribution deal that gave the rights to release the movie to 21st Century Fox, but according to the filmmakers, when Disney purchased 21st Century Fox in 2019, the new owners decided to shelve the project.
Producer Eduardo Verastegui and several of the film’s stars spent years raising money through crowd funding until they were finally able to buy rights to the film back from Disney. They then took those rights to Angel Studios, a Christian-adjacent company that produces and distributes both faith and traditional family values-based movies and television shows.
Angel Studios raised funding to release and promote the film through another crowd funding effort, that included a significant donation from Goya Foods.
Released on July 4, Deadline reports that “Sound of Freedom” grossed $11.5 million on opening day, coming up just shy of “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny,” which brought in $11.698 million.
