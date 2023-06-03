PADNWS-06-03-23 ODRS FREE FISHING DAYS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Kids younger than 16 never need a license to fish in Kentucky, but during Free Fishing Days (June 3-4 this year) adults can sample the possibilities without license requirements.

If the cost of a fishing license is getting in the way of exploring any Kentucky fishing options, this weekend brings opportunities for free trial runs.

Today and Sunday, June 3-4, bring the official Free Fishing Days statewide in Kentucky. During this annual first-weekend-in-June offering, no one is required to possess a fishing license to fish in the commonwealth. Otherwise, regulations such as creel and size limits are unchanged, but license requirements are rolled back for the weekend.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news item to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

