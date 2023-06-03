If the cost of a fishing license is getting in the way of exploring any Kentucky fishing options, this weekend brings opportunities for free trial runs.
Today and Sunday, June 3-4, bring the official Free Fishing Days statewide in Kentucky. During this annual first-weekend-in-June offering, no one is required to possess a fishing license to fish in the commonwealth. Otherwise, regulations such as creel and size limits are unchanged, but license requirements are rolled back for the weekend.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources offers the license-free days specifically to allow those who are tempted to try fishing to test the waters, so to speak, without first buying licenses.
Fisheries managers want to expand the ranks of anglers, and they’re betting that many newcomers could find the experience of fishing well worth the cost of a license. However, they may need to sample fishing license-free first, hence the special weekend designation.
Outside the “free” weekend, the cost of licensing to fishing isn’t prohibitive for most. Kentucky’s annual resident fishing license nowadays sells for $23, and the annual resident combination fishing/hunting license, for those who do both pursuits, is $42.
Those attain the age of 65 get a major cost break. The license for senior (and disabled) Kentuckians to fish and/or hunt is a paltry $12 annually. There is no separate senior fishing-only license, but the combination license is cheap, it covers the fishing, and nobody makes you hunt if you have no interest in that.
Kids younger than 16 never need a license to fish in Kentucky. You can always take a young kid fishing without buying him or her a license, but if you lack the license yourself, this weekend you can fish, too.
Free Fishing Days in Kentucky are not restrictive to Kentucky residents. Visitors can get in on the freebie fishing this weekend.
Conversely, Kentuckians can sample the fishing of other states license-free when those states observe their Free Fishing Days. Illinois this year has Free Fishing Days set for June 16-19, a four-day stretch book-ending the Father’s Day weekend. Tennessee offers a single Free Fishing Day on June 10 this year.
If in doubt about fishing regulations other than license requirements, check in on the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov. Simply click on “Fishing” on the home page and follow prompts thereafter. In addition to regulations, find all sorts of information including how-to and where-to fish, fish species identification and more.
Regarding where-to fish tips, do remember that license-free fishing has nothing to do with fishing on private waters. Licensed or not, anglers must have owner’s permission to enter private land and fish there.
Kentucky’s spring squirrel hunting season continues statewide, half-way through the four-week period of bonus opportunities.
The traditional squirrel hunting season, the longest on Kentucky’s hunting calendar, begins on the third Saturday of August (Aug. 19 this year) and runs all the way through the remainder of summer, autumn and late into winter. It only concludes with the last day of February.
A spring crop of young squirrels, the result of winter breeding, provides a surge in the population that is part of the basis for a spring hunting season. Nowadays, spring squirrel hunting is allowed from the third Saturday in May for 28 days — May 20-June 16 this year.
Regulations for spring squirrel hunting are the same as for the traditional season. These include a daily bag limit of six squirrels.
The first of this season’s sunset paddle trips hosted on Lake Barkley by staffers of the Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station, 3146 Silver Trail Road, takes to the water today.
The guided trips, for kayak or canoe travel, rally at the Nature Station, then proceed to a nearby Lake Barkley access where they launch and explore one of the reservoir’s scenic bays to search for and observe a range of native wildlife on and near the water.
The trips, set from late afternoon up to near nightfall, put paddlers out there at prime time to encounter the “shift change” between diurnal (daytime-active) and nocturnal wildlife. Being afloat during this day-to-night transition period brings the sights and sounds that make sunset outings special.
Particulars of the special event today are that it is a sunset kayak trip from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person with all gear provided, while those who can bring their own kayaks and paddles can participate for $20 each. The Nature Station can provide life jackets, however.
The minimum age for participants is 13.
The fee for the guided paddle trip does not include admission to the Nature Station.
Participation requires reservation and full deposit in advance. This is a bummer for today’s trip inasmuch as the number to phone for reservations, 270-924-2020, is not staffed on weekends. In regard to this evening’s kayak trip, all available openings were expected to be filled. On outside chance, a late cancellation could provide an opportunity, but Nature Station staffers could not offer hope for such an opening.
Yet, the Nature Station calendar includes a future sunset kayak trip on July 2 and sunset canoe trips on July 1, Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. Reservations for these can be made through the same telephone number, 270-924-2020, and should be made well in advance to guarantee openings for participants.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news item to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
