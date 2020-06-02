Area residents can fish without a license this weekend at Noble Park and in downtown Paducah.
Kentucky’s free fishing days are this Saturday and Sunday.
According to the city of Paducah, on these free fishing days, no license is required of residents or non-residents to fish Kentucky waters. All other fishing regulations remain in effect.
In a news release, the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department encouraged people to enjoy fishing at Lake Montgomery in Noble Park, which recently had a stocking of 1,100 catfish, and along the riverfront at riverfront park and the foot of Broadway.
However, fishing is not permitted at the Transient Boat Dock.
Visit fw.ky.gov/FishBoatGuide/Pages/Fishing-Regulations.aspx for more information about fishing guidelines through Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources. The free fishing days are offered to help promote fishing and National Fishing and Boating Week.
