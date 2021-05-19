Medical experts say one in five adults experience a mental health condition each year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened feelings of depression, stress and anxiety caused by fears about our health and the health of our loved ones, financial concerns, caring for our children’s schooling from home and much, much more.
To mark May’s Mental Health Awareness Month observance, behavioral health experts with Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, KentuckyCare Behavioral Health and the Four Rivers Behavioral Health Regional Prevention Center are offering free depression screenings on May 28, according to a news release.
The screenings will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the main lobby of the Marshall County Public Library, 1150 Birch St., Benton.
Participants will complete a 20-question screening survey and then review their results with an on-site therapist. As appropriate, therapists will refer participants for behavioral health follow-up care with one of the on-site organizations. Depression screening surveys and consultation with an on-site therapist are completely free, according to the news release.
In addition, local mental health organizations will be available at the event providing free resources and materials, including the Marshall County Resiliency Center and the Opioid Taskforce passing out free Narcan and Deterra bags.
No appointments or pre-registration required and walk-ups welcome. Participants must wear masks and use hand sanitizer as per the library’s COVID protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.