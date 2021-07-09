Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee, has announced two new partnerships that will provide Discovery Park members free or discounted admission to other museums around the country.
Discovery Park is now a member of the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC) Travel Passport Program and the Southeastern Reciprocal Membership Program (SERM) of the Southeastern Museums Conference, according to a news release.
The ASTC is a professional membership organization with a vision of increasing understanding of — and engagement with — science and technology among all people. Additionally, the organization champions and supports science and technology centers and museums around the country. As part of the ASTC Travel Passport Program, members of Discovery Park are eligible for benefits such as free general admission and/or other discounts at participating science museums, according to the news release.
The Southeastern Museums Conference is an association of museums, museum staff, independent professionals and corporate partners. Their focus is on supporting museums in the Southeastern United States.
As part of the SERM program, Discovery Park members receive free admission during museum hours, the same discount on purchases made in the gift shop or café as the host museum members and the same discount on purchases made on the premises for concert and lecture tickets as the host museum members, the news release indicated.
Members of all participating museums in ASTC and SERM will also receive free admission to Discovery Park of America.
“As with any museum or heritage park like Discovery Park, members are a vital part of our organization,” said Chris Armstrong, a member of the Discovery Park membership team, in the news release. “We thought this would be a great additional benefit for our museum’s members while introducing those in other areas to Discovery Park and our mission to inspire children and adults to see beyond.”
Discovery Park recently implemented a new program, overseen by Armstrong, that provides a digital membership card that can be printed or saved on a member’s computer or phone.
Discovery Park members can search for museums participating in ASTC (astc.org/find-a-science-center/) or SERM (semcdirect.net/SERM-Participants) in advance of their visits to other museums.
Members should always call or email before visiting participating museums to verify participation and to inquire about any special circumstances. Discovery Park members should also be sure to have a printed or digital copy of their new membership card that includes both the SERM and ASTC logos. At some participating museums, ID is also required.
Discovery Park offers a variety of membership levels including individual, family and lifetime memberships. Join or renew your Discovery Park membership online at DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com/members, call 731-885-5455 or email memberships@discoveryparkofamerica.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.