With snow accumulations forecast to be in the vicinity of a foot or more, we want to deliver news you can use to keep you safe and catch up on the happenings in the region.
The Paducah Sun starting today will grant free access to our website. Our carriers will try their best to deliver your newspaper as weather permits. If it gets to be too dangerous to deliver, our carriers will hold on to your newspaper and deliver them when it’s safe to do so.
Meanwhile, enjoy free access to our website. That includes the online version of the newspaper.
-- John Mangalonzo, Editor
The Paducah Sun
