One Caldwell County resident will replace another as warden of Western Kentucky Correction Complex in Lyon County.
Kentucky Department of Corrections Commissioner Cookie Crews on Friday announced that Bobbi Jo Butts of Fredonia has been named warden of the 700-inmate medium security lockup. Tim Lane of Princeton is retiring Aug. 1 for the position he has held for the last three years.
“Bobbi Jo Butts is a true corrections professional and her varied assignments within the department have prepared her well for her appointment to warden,” Crews said. “We are excited about this promotion, both for her and for WKCC.”
Butts has served as deputy warden at Green River Correctional Complex since 2018. She began her career with the department in February 2010 as a correctional officer at WKCC. She was promoted to the position of accountant in 2011 and in 2012 was promoted to classification and treatment officer.
She was promoted again in 2013 to a Level 1 unit administrator, and in 2014 she participated in a staff rotation at the Kentucky State Penitentiary. In 2015 she was promoted to Level 2 unit administrator and was instrumental in the conversion of the Ross-Cash Center to a separate institution and the conversion back to a unit at WKCC.
Butts has served as a facilitator for Thinking for a Change and has overseen a multitude of other programs. She has served as WKCC’s Kentucky Offender Management System liaison, public information officer and the Ross-Cash grievance coordinator. She has also served as a member of the WKCC Crisis Negotiation Team. Additionally, she is a certified eClinical Works trainer for the department.
A member of the Kentucky Council on Crime and Delinquency, Butts has served terms as president and treasurer for the Four Rivers Chapter. She is a graduate of the Commissioner’s Executive Leadership Program and a 2016 Achievement Award recipient. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from Mid-Continent University.
Lane has served as the warden of WKCC since July 2017. He began his career with the Department of Corrections in 1995 as a correctional officer at WKCC. He served 12 years on the Corrections Emergency Response Team, or CERT, and was promoted through the ranks, holding positions at the Kentucky State Penitentiary, Ross-Cash Center and WKCC.
He is a graduate of the Commissioner’s Executive Leadership Program and a 22-year retired U.S. Air Force veteran.
