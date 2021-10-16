Fredonia water rehabilitation underway

FREDONIA — Jim Seibert has been Fredonia mayor for six years, and said he is pleased to receive American Rescue Plan Act funds to make repairs to the city’s water system.
The city received a total funding amount of $102,547.77. The first payout was $51,273.88. City officials have to wait until next year to access the remaining funds, as outlined in Gov. Andy Beshear’s ARP Funding for City Governments news release.
Caldwell County is receiving upwards of $2.5 million in ARPA funds, according to the National Association of Counties. These funds are earmarked for water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure improvements, among other things.
In March, Seibert and the City Council agreed to undertake infrastructure improvement projects. They approved a water tower repair project using ARPA funds.
“I’ve been mayor for six years, and I’ve been living here for eight, and it hasn’t worked for that long,” he said in March.
The tower was flushed a couple of months ago, and several components have been updated. A pit needs to be dug for meter and valve installation, and painting will complete the project, Seibert said.
“It’s going to feed the town,” Siebert said, once it returns to working condition. It will service the fire department as well. Firefighters can plug into it when necessary.
Seibert estimates the water tower project will close out below $45,000, leaving a surplus of ARPA funds.
He said installing additional water valves along the main water line on U.S. 641 is the city’s next project. Additional water valves will be placed along the main water line to mitigate leaks. The detection of water leaks will save the city money, he added.
Fredonia is an Eddyville water wholesale customer. Officials said the wholesale water rates increase every two years as part of the agreement. Seibert said having a modernized and efficient water system ensures favorable residential water rates.
Kyle Cunningham, infrastructure coordinator for the Pennyrile Area Development District, is working closely with Fredonia on water and sewer projects.
“Most recently, PADD has coordinated with Fredonia, Princeton Water, and Wastewater, and the Caldwell County Water District to utilize $468,146 allocated to the county for water and sewer projects as part of the Cleaner Water Grant Program,” Cunningham said.
He said three project profiles were produced while working with Fredonia city officials.
“The two water projects involve the rehabilitation of the city’s water tank and a water line replacement project along Hwy 641. The sewer project involves rehabilitating the lift stations,” Cunningham said.
City officials continue to apply for federal funds. Seibert said he and and other Fredonia city officials are applying for the Kentucky League of Cities Liability Grant Program. The liability grant is a matching grant. KLC would match Fredonia $1,500, for a total of $3,000 in grant reimbursements.
Seibert said the funds can be used to repair sidewalks and trim trees around city utilities. Nov. 5 is the grant application deadline.
