FREDONIA — The Fredonia Valley Heritage Society and Fredonia American Legion Post 103 are honored to announce that a dedication service will be held at 1 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 30, for the Fredonia Valley Veterans Memorial, located at 506 Cassidy Ave. in Fredonia.
The 101st Fort Campbell Military Band will be present.
Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend the dedication service. Please bring your own chair. No seating will be available. Parking will be available at several locations near the memorial, including the Buddy Rogers Park, Fredonia Lions Club, First Baptist Church, and Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Buses will be available at the churches to shuttle people to the memorial park, in addition to golf carts at other parking areas.
A thought in a patriotic mind was the spark that ignited the idea to create the Fredonia Valley Veterans Memorial.
The Fredonia Valley Heritage Society and Fredonia American Legion Post 103 sponsored the project, together with assistance from the City of Fredonia, the Morgan Foundation and Ron Raboud with Wounded Warriors Outdoors. We are all indebted to our veterans. They are a symbol of what makes our country great. We want this Memorial Park to forever stand as a reminder that we must never forget all our veterans have done to ensure our freedom.
The land for this Memorial Park was generously donated by Capt. J. Todd and Karen Phelps, in memory of Lt. Col. Steve Prowell, born and raised in the Fredonia Valley, who died in the line of duty while serving our nation in the United States Air Force. He served our country from 1970 until the time of his death in 1984. His life serves as a remembrance of the sacrifices of all of our veterans, and that while all gave some, some gave all!
Work on this project has been ongoing since memorial bricks began being sold in the fall of 2020.
Phase 1 of the project is now complete, consisting of a beautiful large granite monument installed at the back of the large sidewalk ring within which memorial bricks are placed. Many memorial bricks in honor or in memory of a veteran have been purchased. The parking area has been concreted, landscaping and lighting are in place, and a flag display containing the American flag and flags from each military branch of service have been installed. The American flag and pole were donated by Woodmen Life. The military flags and poles were generously donated by several veterans and families of veterans.
At a later time, during Phase 2, bench sponsorships and sponsorships toward construction of a pavilion with picnic tables will be accepted. Phase 2 will also consist of two other areas of the park, which will honor first responders and correctional officers who work to serve and protect us each day. Work will begin on those areas later this summer.
Of course, brick sales will be forever ongoing. Anyone can participate in this project by ordering an engraved brick in memory or in honor of a veteran. Veterans do not have to be from the Fredonia Valley, and they can be from any time period throughout our country’s history. You may also make a donation without a brick purchase if you’d like to do so.
Completion of this project was the result of the hard work and dedication of community-minded committee members, the late Glen Keel, Denny Brasher, Rodney Paris, Todd Phelps, Brenda Fraliex, Linda Bennett, Presley Lamm and Pam Faughn.
This is a wonderful addition to our community, our county and surrounding counties. There is no more worthy project than to honor those who have bravely served our country in the military. The bravery of our veterans through time is unimaginable and incomparable. We owe them a debt of gratitude that is hard to put into mere words. We hope you will join with us on Memorial Day to dedicate the Fredonia Valley Veterans Memorial and carry out the purpose of Memorial Day to remember and honor our veterans.
