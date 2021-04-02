Fredonia strategizes economical water accessibility

FREDONIA — Fredonia Mayor Jim Seibert and the city council approved a water tower repair project earlier this month.
“I’ve been mayor for six years and I’ve been living here for eight, and it hasn’t worked for that long,” Seibert said.
Fredonia’s primary water source is Eddyville — “We purchase water from Eddyville” for residential and commercial use, Seibert said.
“It’s not a hazard. Everyone has water. It’s convenience, and if we have it, we should be utilizing it,” the mayor said.
The water tower also functions as a signal boost for emergency services. Two-way radio repeaters are placed on the water tower to assist Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office dispatches.
“If we lose power, the repeaters go down, so they pretty much lose connection with this part of the county,” Seibert said.
The issue with the water tower is the altitude valve. The electronic sensor device fails to monitor the water, therefore overflowing every time it’s turned on.
There is water in the tank, and it’s about three-quarters full. The fire department plugs into it when necessary. In emergencies, the water tower functions as a reserve tank for the town.
The American Rescue Plan Act is estimated to include $2,472,202 for Caldwell County, according to the National Association of Counties (NACo). These funds can be put toward making water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements, among other things.
Reveal Underground Services and Ricks Electric Inc. are the two major contractors for the project.
Seibert estimates the entire project will cost roughly $30,000. The labor for installing the electronic actuated valve costs $10,000, cleaning the tank costs $3,950, and parts will cost $16,310.
Fredonia will pay for the project, and ARP funds will reimburse the city’s expenditures.
There are plans to make improvements to the main water line along U.S. 641 as well. Seibert, Pennyrile Area District Development and local engineers are looking for funding to start the project.
In the fall of last year, several leaks were repaired, which cut water usage nearly in half, Seibert said. Since then, there have been three leaks.
Fredonia entered a 20-year, self-renewing contract with Eddyville with a 3% water rate increase recurring every couple of years.
Seibert plans to take advantage of future bids that will lower the cost for Fredonia and its residents. Crittenden and Livingston counties’ water supply may be future options.
