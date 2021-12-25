Fredonia is one of two cities in Caldwell County. Its population is fewer than 500. Despite limited resources and a small community, Mayor Jim Seibert and other community members have banded together to offer mutual aid for tornado-impacted families in Dawson Springs and Caldwell County.
Seibert’s hometown is Dawson Springs. Although he lives in Fredonia, his parents lived in Dawson Springs during the deadly storms and tornadoes on Dec. 10-11.
During a tour of Dawson Springs, Seibert said his parents’ home — where he grew up — is no longer inhabitable and his parents are temporarily staying with his sister.
The devastation of that city compelled Seibert and other Fredonia residents to offer mutual aid.
Seibert said he was aware of the severe weather well before the night of Dec. 10. While at home, Seibert was preparing to respond. He was communicating with Princeton Mayor Dakota Young and other officials and first responders.
“Anytime they say there’s a debris plume 25-35,000 feet in the air, that’s pretty powerful,” he said. That’s where jets fly.”
Seibert left his home in Fredonia as soon as it was safe to go out and traveled to Dawson Springs to check on family members, friends, and residents.
“After it plowed through Princeton, you saw it heading right for Dawson,” he said. “It hit Dawson at 10:35, and I left my house at 10:35.”
Seibert said the drive to Dawson Springs was dangerous and difficult. Access points were blocked and security was enhanced.
“I got into town about 11:20. It was dark, and you couldn’t drive. People were walking around in flip-flops and shorts while in the rain,” he said.
Seibert, Dawson Springs Water and Sewer Superintendent Brian Thomas, and Hanson Mayor Jimmy Epley were instrumental in restoring the city’s water system a day later.
Since that Friday, Seibert has worked his full-time day job, carried out his official city duties, and volunteered in Dawson Springs.
“We weren’t affected in Fredonia, we just offered help,” he said. “I feel like Princeton got it together real quick.”
Seibert offered Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley Fredonia resources. Additionally, the First Baptist Church in Fredonia raised $8,000 for tornado-impacted families.
“We need to learn from this and make plans,” Seibert said.
