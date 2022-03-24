After months of practice and rehearsal, the theatre department at McCracken County High School presents its annual spring musical beginning tonight.
This year’s MCHS spring musical is “Freaky Friday,” the story of a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies and have just one day to make everything right. The musical, released in 2016, is based off of the 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rogers and its 1976, 1995 and 2003 film adaptations.
Ava Kelly, a senior at McCracken County High School, plays Katherine, a type-A perfectionist mother who is planning her wedding to take place at her home and is planning everything for the wedding to a tee.
Laurel Swanz, also a McCracken County High School senior, plays Ellie, Katherine’s underachieving, misunderstood daughter who wants to go on a annual town-wide scavenger hunt with her friends instead of attending her mother and soon-to-be stepfather’s rehearsal dinner.
The two characters magically swap bodies just one day before Katherine’s wedding, and must spend the day living out the other’s life and trying to find a way to return to their respective bodies before Katherine’s wedding. Katherine and Ellie learn secrets they never knew about the other and find that there are challenges in both of their lives the mother and daughter never understood before.
Because of the body-swapping nature of the plot, Kelly and Swanz have to essentially portray two characters throughout the musical.
Swanz, who plays Ellie, said she enjoyed this added challenge. Some of her favorite moments in the musical are when she has to play Katherine, trapped in her daughter Ellie’s body, pretending to be Ellie, or, as Swanz described it, “pretending to be somebody [who is] pretending to be somebody.”
“We have to really change our physicality to make it obvious to the audience that we’re not the same character anymore,” Swanz said.
Kelly said the fact that she and Swanz became close friends their freshman year through the McCracken County Theatre Department made collaborating on the development of the two leads in “Freaky Friday” an easier, fun process.
“We met doing theatre our freshman year, and she’s my best friend,” Kelly said. “So we met during ‘Newsies’ and now we spend literally every single day together. So it’s been really cool and a really unique experience to be able to play a role as best friends and also mom and daughter.”
The two seniors said they have enjoyed working to put together “Freaky Friday” with their classmates, many of whom they have had drama classes with during the school day.
Mary Bowden, director of theatre at McCracken County High School and the executive director of “Freaky Friday,” said there are 52 students in the cast and crew for the spring musical.
Bowden said there are students who serve as stage managers, who assist the production team and call cues during the performances, assistant choreographers, who help choreograph the dance numbers, and “tech interns,” who work on the set, props and lights as part of their class schedules from the beginning of the production through show time.
All of these students, she added, are also involved in the “Freaky Friday” cast.
In addition to Bowden, Savannah Fallis serves as the choral director of “Freaky Friday,” Alex Dycus serves as technical director and Wheeler Hughes serves as the choreographer.
Performance dates for “Freaky Friday” are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the C-Plant Performing Arts Center located at the high school. Tickets are available at showtix4u.com by searching “McCracken” or can be purchased at the door the night of the performance.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
