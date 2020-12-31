MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Frankie Nell Clapp, 86, died on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Adams Place in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born on February 26, 1934, in Boaz, Kentucky, to the late Franklin Elmo Chandler and Anna Belle Stokes Chandler. Frankie was retired Executive Senior Sales Director for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church.
Frankie is survived by her husband of 70 years, Rev. Terry Clapp; son, Roger Clapp and wife, Julia of Brentwood, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Louis Mills, Roger Clapp, Jr., Lauren DeStefano, Jessica Owens and Terry Beth Miller; seven great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lisa Glass Clapp of Cleveland, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Clapp Mills; son, David Clapp; sister, Louise Chandler and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Ricky Joe Keeling and Sandra Burnett officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at noon on Sunday at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com
