MAYFIELD — Franklin L. “Frank” Chalker, 83, of Mayfield, died on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Chalker formerly worked at VMV Enterprises and Curlee Clothing Company and attended His House Ministries.
Survivors include his wife, Reggie (Holshouser) Chalker of Mayfield; a son, Jamie Chalker of Mayfield; a brother, Bobby Chalker of Mayfield; three sisters, Jan Hughes of Mayfield, Sandra Thomas of Princeton and Kaye Sanderson of Mayfield; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister. His parents were Glenn A. Chalker Sr. and Opal (Jones) Chalker Mills.
Services will be at 2 p.m. today, August 9, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield. The Rev. Chad Lamb will officiate, with burial to follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.