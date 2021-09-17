Bardwell, KY — Frances L. Owens, 89, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Clinton Place.
She was born Sept. 12, 1932 to the late Roy Bowman and Capanah Allensworth Bowman.
Frances was a member of Berkley Baptist Church, a member of the Carlisle Kitchen Band, and a former Cub Scout leader for many years.
She is survived by one son, Ronny Owens Jr. “R.O.” and his wife Ladonna of Bardwell, Kentucky; one sister, Freeda Sullivan of Arlington, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Julie Piet, Kelly Owens, Kerrie Herron, Jerrod Owens and Sara Shrodes; four great grandchildren, Shawn Piet, Jennifer Piet, James Herron and Rachel Herron.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Owens Sr.; one son, Bryce Owens; her parents, Roy and Capanah Bowman; three brothers, Jerold Bowman, DeWayne Bowman and Jack Bowman; and one sister, Danie Collins.
A graveside service for Mrs. Frances Owens will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Wickliffe, Kentucky, with Rev. Shane Davenport officiating.
Memorial contributions in memory of Frances can be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053. Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter, Kentucky, is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may left at mor
