Frances Charlene Cunningham, 74, passed away at her home in Paducah, Kentucky on February 4, 2021.
Born in Paducah on July 1, 1946, Frances was the daughter of the late John C. Wilson and Lola Carter. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished caring for each new generation of children in her family. She previously worked as a professional housekeeper and, for most of her life, attended Bethel Baptist Church. Frances loved gardening and was always up for an adventure. She enjoyed driving through the countryside with her boyfriend, Wilbur, and spending a relaxing day at the casino or Purple Toad Winery with her best friend of 60 years, Elizabeth Freeman.
She is survived by her partner of 34 years, Wilbur Amos; her sister, Marie France (Joe); two sons, Richard Johnson (Marla) of Mayfield and Bobby Lee Cunnigham of Paducah; three daughters, Zina Young (Scott) of Paducah, Vicki Cherry (James) of Ledbetter, and Julie Riley of Calvert City; nine grandchildren, Tim Holmes, Ashley Warner, Laken Smith, Samantha Thomas, Cameron Hopkins, Jase Warner, Tré Edwards, Austin Cunningham, and Andrew Langdon; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her four brothers, Charles Wilson, James Wilson, Larry Wilson, and William Wilson; four sisters, Janie Purvis, Margaret DePew, Bertha Osborne, and Ila Houser; and two grandsons, Dustin Riley and Justin Cunningham.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Lindsey Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Ogden officiating.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. to service hour at the funeral Home
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
