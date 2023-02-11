As far away as spring seems some of these winter days, a number of turkey hunters need to take action right away toward waylaying gobblers weeks from now in the blush of April.
Indeed, February is the time when hunters can apply for spring turkey quota hunts in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Feb. 28 is the deadline for applications, and only hunters who apply online during the month and who are drawn in a computer lottery to receive quota permits are allowed to take part in these controlled hunts.
In both Kentucky and Tennessee portions of the LBL, the quota hunts offered will be youth hunts April 1-2 and 8-9, while all-ages quota gobbler hunts will be April 11-12 and 15-16. Youth hunters drawn for quota permits will be eligible to hunt both weekends.
Forest Service managers continue to offer the limited-access quota hunts to provide permit winners with early season hunting controlled through less hunter pressure. The purpose of limiting the number of hunters through computer selection is all about the quality of hunting experiences.
Following the quota hunts, open turkey hunting in the USDA Forest Service-managed LBL will be April 17-May 7. No prior application and being drawn for quota permits are required for hunting during this period.
With no option to apply for permits via phone call or in person, all hopeful gobbler-getters must enter the computer drawing online at the website www.landbetweenthelakes.us/hunting. Preference points earned from past years’ applications will be figured into odds of being drawn for hunts this April.
The cost to apply for quota turkey hunts is $10 per hunter.
All turkey hunters in the LBL must have an LBL Hunter Use Permit, $25 and valid for one year from date of purchase. They also must have appropriate state licensing, turkey permit and, if applicable, hunter safety card. Those participating in quota turkey hunts must have quota permits in possession while hunting.
Applicants can check at the end of March on the same website through which applications are made to learn if they were drawn for permits.
More detailed information on LBL turkey hunting is available on the 2023 Land Between the Lakes Turkey Hunting Fact Sheet, also available on the website.
Kentucky’s winter youth-only and military-only waterfowl hunts are today and Sunday respectively.
Today, kids younger than 16 who are overseen by adults can hunt ducks and geese under regular season rules, bag limits, etc. Then Sunday, active members of U.S. armed forces as well as honorably discharged veterans can have their own special day of duck and geese hunting.
These are clearly bonus days for duck hunting, Kentucky’s traditional duck hunting season having closed for the 2022-23 year on Jan. 31.
Geese are an added option for both youth and military/vet hunters, although the regular season for Canada, white-fronted and snow geese is still ongoing, running through Wednesday. Adult chaperones of youth hunters are eligible to hunt for geese, although they are prohibited from taking ducks.
With the closing of the regular goose hunting season on Wednesday of next week, opening the next day will be Kentucky’s conservation order hunting season for “light geese.”
This bonus season runs Feb. 16-March 31 and targets only snow geese and the color variant “blue geese” within that species.
The added late hunting offered for snows is an invitation for waterfowlers to help U.S. and Canadian managers help reduce the numbers of greatly expanded light geese population. Expansion of the species in its far northern nesting grounds has damaged the habitat and threatens worse damage. Without flock reduction, light geese threaten both themselves and their long-term habitat health.
Toward that end, there is no bag limit on snow geese during this extra season. Few hunters take part in this season, mostly because opportunities at light geese hereabouts are very limited. Yet, if hunters can connect with them, hunters can (and managers hope they will) take all the birds they can.
Small game hunting opportunities are reduced now with yesterday’s closing of the rabbit and quail season in Kentucky’s western zone.
The western zone’s season is Nov. 14-Feb. 10. The earlier opening rabbit/quail hunting season in the state’s eastern zone has been closed since Jan. 31.
Lingering small game hunting now comes down to squirrels. The season for pursuits of these arboreal rodents continues through the end of the 2022-23 hunting year, Feb. 28. Furbearer trapping and hunting seasons and the late crow hunting season also run through the last day of February.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
