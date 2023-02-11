PADNWS-02-11-23 LBL TURKEYS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Land Between the Lakes quota hunts for spring turkey gobblers are weeks away, but only those who apply in February can be drawn to participate.

As far away as spring seems some of these winter days, a number of turkey hunters need to take action right away toward waylaying gobblers weeks from now in the blush of April.

Indeed, February is the time when hunters can apply for spring turkey quota hunts in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Feb. 28 is the deadline for applications, and only hunters who apply online during the month and who are drawn in a computer lottery to receive quota permits are allowed to take part in these controlled hunts.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

