BENTON — A recent audit report on findings in the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was referred to the Marshall County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office by Kentucky’s auditor of public accounts, Mike Harmon.
Marshall Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said his office would send it to the Attorney General’s office, adding that since the sheriff’s office is part of the same government body as his own, it’s important to avoid impropriety and preserve integrity.
“It’s better for someone else to take a look at the case,” he said.
According to the auditor’s report, Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire had failed to obtain a revenue bond before the collection of 2019 taxes, which is required under KRS 134.230(1)(a).
“The sheriff’s internal control system failed to catch the compliance issue. Since the revenue bond was not obtained, the amount of tax collections in the sheriff’s custody was at risk for potential loss,” the audit read.
McGuire wrote in the report he was “unaware” that a revenue bond had not been obtained, and as soon as he learned of the issue he corrected it to meet the statute.
The report further reads that because franchise taxes paid and franchise taxes collected weren’t properly accounted for, the sheriff’s 2019 tax settlement was “significantly misstated.” Taxes collected were understated by $561,287, and taxes paid for were also understated by $547,346.
This discrepancy in the settlement was subsequently incomplete and inaccurate when it was reported to Marshall County Fiscal Court as of May 15, 2020.
McGuire corrected this issue as well, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.