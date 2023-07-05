Murray

A crowd gathered Tuesday, July 4 in Murray for a public reading of the Declaration of Independence. The event was included in the schedule of activities for Freedom Fest.

 JUSTIN JONES | WPSD Local 6

MURRAY — As people enjoyed food, family and fireworks on Tuesday, it’s important to reflect on why we celebrate Independence Day.

In Murray, the community did exactly that with an annual public reading of the Declaration of Independence. It took place during Murray Freedom Fest, which featured a packed schedule of events. A crowd was gathered Tuesday for the reading and one local participant, Raegan Settle, said she was glad she was able to partake in the annual tradition before going off to college at Ole Miss.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In