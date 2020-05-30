Fourth of July celebration will take place

Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said Friday that the city Parks and Recreation Department would announce plans next week for a Fourth of July celebration.
“Literally, the city manager (Jim Arndt) typed on here, ‘Fireworks anyone?’ ” she said of a memo she had received. “It sounds like they are planning a creative way for us to celebrate the Fourth of July safely this year, so look out for that announcement next week.”
The announcement was made at the mayor and judge-executive COVID-19 briefing at the McCracken County Emergency Management Complex. The briefings are held every two weeks.
Harless added that the farmers’ market is planned to reopen during the summer.
“Starting in July, we will be back to our Board of Commissioners in-person meetings,” she said. “We will be adhering to our governor’s guidelines. I’ll have more details as we get closer to that time.”
McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said that the courthouse would open Monday “on a very limited basis.”
“It’s going to be opened with the idea that, ‘If anything can be done remotely, it will be done remotely,’ ” he said.
He added that the circuit court clerk’s office would be open to provide driver’s licenses on a limited basis and that renewals could be handled online.
“There is going to be a Department of Transportation website that is set up,” he said. “A person who needs to renew their license can do so on the internet, pay for it on the internet and not need to come to the courthouse.
“We advise people that, if you have a mission in mind that you can do without getting out and about, without exposing yourself to other people — particularly in the courthouse — that you do that remotely.”
Clymer said driver’s licenses that expired between March 1 and June 30 have a 90-day extension from the expiration date to renew it.
Clymer reminded people that voting will be available June 8-23 at the courthouse. He added that voting can be done by mail, enabling people to avoid getting out to do that.
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department, said McCracken County had 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 73 recoveries and two deaths.
Koster recounted the dates for the steady reopening of businesses in Kentucky.
“This week, we are beginning to see those regional (contact tracing) teams beginning to operate throughout the state,” he said. “… The regional team is set up to serve not just the Purchase District Health Department, but to serve all eight counties in the district.”
Calloway, Graves and Marshall counties are not part of the Purchase District Health Department, which consists of McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties.
The next city-county COVID-19 briefing will be held June 12.
