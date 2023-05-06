A fourth individual has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a prom afterparty at the W.C. Young Community Center, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Police said the ongoing investigation revealed an additional person was involved and had fired a handgun. After detectives collected evidence and witness statements, Dylan M. Hammond, 21, of Hickman, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of first-degree assault and 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to the news release.
